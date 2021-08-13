Ares Protocol (ARES) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $626,868.00

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $626,868.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.00144903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00155737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,502.93 or 0.99802601 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.82 or 0.00878691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,694,776 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

