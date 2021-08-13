Argonaut Gold Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Argonaut Gold in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.50.

Shares of AR stock opened at C$2.75 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.90 and a 1 year high of C$3.45. The firm has a market cap of C$852.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.09.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

