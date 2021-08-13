Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 38.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.48.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,047. The stock has a market cap of $356.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

