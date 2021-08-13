Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARKO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. 2,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,104. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 0.11. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arko stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

