Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.190-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.74 million.

NYSE ARLO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. 14,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,987. The stock has a market cap of $496.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The business had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

