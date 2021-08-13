Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will announce $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.15. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 246,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after purchasing an additional 759,643 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after buying an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,124,000 after buying an additional 100,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $154.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

