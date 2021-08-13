Arweave (AR) Trading Up 26.2% This Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $521.31 million and approximately $13.59 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $15.61 or 0.00033575 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00027813 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

