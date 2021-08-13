Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $125.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $108.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.57.

In other Aspen Technology news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.