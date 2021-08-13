Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $125.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $108.15 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.17.

In related news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.57.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

