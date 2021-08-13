Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,599. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 9.98. The company has a market cap of $446.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

