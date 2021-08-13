Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,908 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for 7.2% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,659,466. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

