Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.44 Million in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000. argenx makes up approximately 1.7% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Health Investments LP raised its stake in shares of argenx by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 53,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on argenx from $324.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.86.

argenx stock traded up $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.64. The stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,879. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 0.92. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $212.66 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.14.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. On average, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

