Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Makes New $5.55 Million Investment in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 315,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,000. Aclaris Therapeutics makes up approximately 3.8% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned 0.61% of Aclaris Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

ACRS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. 2,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,650.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,005. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

