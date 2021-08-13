ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Shares Up 0.1%

ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.74. Approximately 3,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 5,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

