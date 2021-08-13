Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. 27,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,657. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -55.82. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

