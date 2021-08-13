Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at BTIG Research

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $36.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATER has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER opened at $4.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $158.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 4.21. Aterian has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 108.98%. Analysts predict that Aterian will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATER. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

