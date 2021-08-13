Athene (NYSE:ATH) Downgraded by Truist

Truist lowered shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATH. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Athene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.91.

Athene stock opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.20. Athene has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Athene will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,774 shares of company stock worth $4,058,248 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

