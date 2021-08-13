Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.57 and last traded at $94.57. 1,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 482,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

