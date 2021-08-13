Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives $25.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACBI. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,040,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 73,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,976. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

