Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.65

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.65 and last traded at $70.49, with a volume of 49562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATLKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

