Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Shares of ATCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.24. 7,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 10,340.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,270,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 189,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

