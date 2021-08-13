AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.200-$-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.77 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.33.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $73.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,591. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.94 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $476,367.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $570,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,924 shares of company stock worth $5,966,733. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.