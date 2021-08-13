AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.71. AT&T reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,013,000 after buying an additional 3,364,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,572,000 after buying an additional 1,394,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,433,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,916,000 after buying an additional 2,716,736 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.23. 541,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,211,715. The company has a market cap of $201.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

