AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%.

AEYE stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 944,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,374. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $104.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group lowered shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $77,491.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,624.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,844 shares of company stock valued at $730,791. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

