AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%.
AEYE stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 944,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,374. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $104.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group lowered shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
AudioEye Company Profile
AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.
