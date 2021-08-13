Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $2.09 Million Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Cedar Fair worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FUN. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.86. 2,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,909. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.30. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.35) EPS. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FUN. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

