Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 200 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.6% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.26. 135,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,123,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.94.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

