Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 900 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,805 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 196.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.86. 74,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,110,273. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

