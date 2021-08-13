Aurox Price Tops $10.99 (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.99 or 0.00023076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a market cap of $5.16 million and $936,055.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aurox has traded up 27.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00056838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.00885584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00104203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00043822 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

