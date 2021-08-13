Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 1,360 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $6,151,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 121.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,933,000 after purchasing an additional 662,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $5,503,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $56.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.29 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $803,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $4,149,089.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,089.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,050,641 shares of company stock valued at $73,944,765 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

