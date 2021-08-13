Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 242.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,144.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,857 shares of company stock worth $11,937,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.24 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

