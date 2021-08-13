Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $40,590,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at $398,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $137.71 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 196.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRL. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

