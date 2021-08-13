Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 21,186 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,186 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 80,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

AOR opened at $56.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.