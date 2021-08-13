Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $232.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

