Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OXY opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

