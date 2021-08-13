Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes $400,000 Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.