Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $634.82

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 634.82 ($8.29) and traded as high as GBX 645.60 ($8.43). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 643.60 ($8.41), with a volume of 1,119,037 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AUTO shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 618.43 ($8.08).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 638.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40.

In other news, insider Catherine Faiers sold 30,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.26), for a total value of £194,624.40 ($254,278.02).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

