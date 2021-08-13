AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.00.

AutoCanada stock traded up C$5.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$58.82. The stock had a trading volume of 218,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,773. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$14.25 and a 52-week high of C$59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

