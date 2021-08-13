Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $314.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.79.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,757,923,000 after purchasing an additional 305,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,155,436,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Autodesk by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $929,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $332.05. 883,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $335.67. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.24.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

