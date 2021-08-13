AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.96 Million

Equities analysts predict that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will announce sales of $18.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.57 million. AutoWeb posted sales of $17.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year sales of $74.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.86 million to $77.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.35 million, with estimates ranging from $72.18 million to $90.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%.

AUTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

AUTO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 129,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,036. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00. AutoWeb has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

