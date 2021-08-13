Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to report sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $7.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%.

AVTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

AVTR stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.54. 1,914,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $10,687,497.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,842,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 967,622 shares of company stock worth $31,673,581. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

