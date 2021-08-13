Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RNA. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

RNA opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $40,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after buying an additional 812,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,662,000 after purchasing an additional 660,470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,800,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 368,834 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after acquiring an additional 168,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

