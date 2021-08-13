Aviva plc (LON:AV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.35

Aviva plc (LON:AV) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aviva stock traded up GBX 5.30 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 426.20 ($5.57). The stock had a trading volume of 10,839,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £16.75 billion and a PE ratio of 6.03. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 403.49.

Get Aviva alerts:

In related news, insider George Culmer bought 99,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.10) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aviva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 458.83 ($5.99).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.