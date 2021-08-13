Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVVIY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

AVVIY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. 55,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aviva has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.26.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

