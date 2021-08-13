Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVVIY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Aviva alerts:

AVVIY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. 55,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aviva has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.