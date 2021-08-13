Aviva’s (AVVIY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aviva in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 55,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,134. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aviva has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

