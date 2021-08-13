Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.98. Avnet reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 47.3% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,843 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 110.7% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 42,165 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $778,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Avnet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 425,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,151,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $41.77. 840,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. Avnet has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

