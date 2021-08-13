Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avnet in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVT. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of AVT opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.76. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,592,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Avnet by 1,985.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 57,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 54,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

