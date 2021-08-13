Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Avnet has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,508,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,326,000 after purchasing an additional 162,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,533,000 after purchasing an additional 633,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avnet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,354,000 after purchasing an additional 316,367 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Avnet by 23.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,608,000 after purchasing an additional 622,362 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Avnet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.