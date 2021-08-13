Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of AVT opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.76. Avnet has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avnet by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

