Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

AVT stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

