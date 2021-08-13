Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Axcelis Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Axcelis Technologies worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACLS stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.07. 220,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,263. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACLS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $234,792.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,829 shares of company stock valued at $616,715 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

